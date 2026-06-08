Tony Come Down to Me! Joshua Henry Wins First Tony for Ragtime

Powerhouse Joshua Henry won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tonys ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

This marks Henry's fourth Tony nomination and first win. He was previously nominated for Carousel, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys. Henry's other Broadway credits include In the Heights, American Idiot, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Shuffle Along, Waitress and Into the Woods.

In his acceptance speech, Henry imparted a heartfelt message to his three sons, saying, "Remember, it's the practice that you do when no one is looking and how you fall down and how you get back up again, that's what makes you great." He also gave a shoutout to Broadway's original Sarah and Coalhouse: "Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, thank you for your 'Black-don't-crack' legacy of artistic brilliance, showing us that we can shine in the fullness of who we are."

After his win, Henry reflected on his journey while speaking to the press, saying: "I was supposed to go to Broadway with Hamilton but didn't. What is for you cannot pass you by if have the patience to wait it out."

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Below, watch as Tony winner Henry walks through his resume with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show.

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