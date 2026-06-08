Afters, Anyone? See Broadway’s Biggest Stars at the 2026 Tony Awards Carlyle Hotel After Party

What do you do after the Tony Awards? You party. And no one knows how to party like theater people. The 14th annual invite-only event at New York City's Carlyle Hotel, hosted by producers John Gore and Jamie DuMont and publicist Rick Miramontez, welcomed the night's nominees, newly-minted winners and stars from across the Broadway community. We're inviting you to experience the late-night festivities with Broadway’s elite as the attendees celebrated another remarkable season. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Ragtime Tony winner Caissie Levy. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Ali Louis Bourzgui seeing double. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Oedipus producer Sonia Friedman and party host John Gore. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Alden Ehrenreich won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw as Max. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)