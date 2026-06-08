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Afters, Anyone? See Broadway’s Biggest Stars at the 2026 Tony Awards Carlyle Hotel After Party

Go inside the star-studded after-party at the Carlyle Hotel, where winners, nominees and theater favorites toasted another remarkable season on Broadway

Photo Feature
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 8, 2026
Caissie Levy and Shoshana Bean
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Broadway’s biggest stars gathered at the exclusive 2026 Tony Awards after-party at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel following theater’s biggest night
  • Hosted by producers John Gore and Jamie DuMont and publicist Rick Miramontez, the invite-only event welcomed Tony Award winners, nominees and leading figures from across the Broadway community
  • Photos from the late-night celebration offer a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway’s elite, as theater artists and industry leaders toasted another successful season on stage

What do you do after the Tony Awards? You party. And no one knows how to party like theater people. The 14th annual invite-only event at New York City's Carlyle Hotel, hosted by producers John Gore and Jamie DuMont and publicist Rick Miramontez, welcomed the night's nominees, newly-minted winners and stars from across the Broadway community. We're inviting you to experience the late-night festivities with Broadway’s elite as the attendees celebrated another remarkable season. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Ragtime Tony winner Caissie Levy. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Ali Louis Bourzgui seeing double. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Oedipus producer Sonia Friedman and party host John Gore. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Alden Ehrenreich won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw as Max. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Schmigadoon! Tony winners: producer Micah Frank and creator Cinco Paul. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Star Files

Betsy Aidem

Mark Ballas

Melissa Barrera

Shoshana Bean

Ella Beatty

Laura Benanti

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Madeline Brewer

Sara Chase

Darren Criss

Hannah Cruz

Sadie Dickerson

Alden Ehrenreich

Cole Escola

Susannah Flood

Stephanie Hsu

McKenzie Kurtz

Caissie Levy

Lesley Manville

Dylan Mulvaney

Brad Oscar

Jim Parsons

Sarah Paulson

Solea Pfeiffer

Daniel Radcliffe

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Ben Levi Ross

Nicole Scherzinger

Megan Thee Stallion

Mark Strong

Jessica Vosk

Adrienne Warren

John Zdrojeski
View All (33)

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