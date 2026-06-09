The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast Reunites for Magical Mormon Mystery Week

In celebration of 15 years on Broadway, The Book of Mormon's Magical Mormon Mystery Week kicks off on June 9. Through June 14, performances will feature appearances in every show by original Broadway cast members Josh Gad (Elder Cunningham), Andrew Rannells (Elder Price), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Nabulungi) and Rory O’Malley (Elder McKinley). The original cast members will perform select scenes and songs at each performance alongside the current cast, with no show exactly the same.

The Mystery Week performances will also feature Tony-winning creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, and Broadway’s original Mormon and Ugandan ensembles at certain performances, plus other surprise guests from the big Mormon family throughout the week.

To get you extra excited, watch the 2026 Tony Awards performance of "Man Up" featuring The Book of Mormon's original Broadway cast:

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.

The winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the comedy tells the tale of a pair of mismatched Mormon missionaries who are sent to spread the word in a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get: Uganda. But upon their arrival in Africa, Elders Price and Cunningham learn that a successful mission may not be as easy as they expected.

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