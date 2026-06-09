South Korean Pop Star Ivy to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… Ivy! South Korean pop star Ivy will make her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart. She will begin performances on August 17 at the Ambassador Theatre and will perform a three week limited run through September 6.

Ivy previously played the role in the South Korean production of Chicago, earning the 2012 Korean Musical Award for Best New Actress. Her other theater credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Aida, Wicked, Ghost the Musical, Jekyll & Hyde, Urinetown, Dracula and Kiss Me, Kate.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart (with Krysta Rodriguez taking over the role beginning June 15), Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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