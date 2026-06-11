Mark Ballas to Return as Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago

He’s giving ‘em the ole razzle dazzle again! After joining his Dancing With the Stars partner Whitney Leavitt on Broadway in Chicago earlier this year, Mark Ballas is returning as Billy Flynn from July 20 to August 16.

Ballas made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the final Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, later performing the role on the national tour in Los Angeles and at The Muny Theatre in St. Louis. He went on to star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2019.

As previously announced, Krysta Rodriguez will join the cast as Roxie Hart on June 15.

The current cast of Chicago features Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.