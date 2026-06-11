Tony Winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman to Star in Their Musical The Conversation Off-Broadway

Let's talk about it! Newly minted Ragtime Tony winner Joshua Henry and his former Hamilton national tour co-star Julia Harriman will headline The Conversation, a new musical about long-term relationships with music written by the pair and a book by Nick Green. It will premiere off-Broadway at the Astor Place Theatre on November 17 with an official opening night set for December 7. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production, which is set for a 10-week engagement.

“Julia and I started writing songs together on the first national tour of Hamilton,” Henry said in a statement. “We quickly realized that we shared a love for pop, soul and R&B and we knew we had to write something together with these musical influences. Over time, we realized we were building something that meant a great deal to both of us. The Conversation pulls from a deep desire to explore the beauty and messiness of navigating long-term relationships, and Julia and I can't wait to share this ride with our audience.”

The Conversation follows Marcus and Elle from the electric spark of their first date to move-ins, milestones, and the slow accumulation of everything left unsaid. The musical is an unflinching portrait of what it truly means to open your heart to another person. With a score that weaves soul, R&B and modern pop into bold musical theater storytelling that is intimate, honest and emotionally gripping, The Conversation asks what it takes to choose love, even when it hurts, and what it takes to stay.

Henry won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Ragtime. He received Tony nominations for his performances in Carousel, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys. His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, American Idiot, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Bring It On The Musical, Shuffle Along, Waitress and Into the Woods. Henry performed as Aaron Burr on the first national tour of Hamilton. Harriman portrayed Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of Hamilton. She can be heard in the animated film Ultraman: Rising, as well as on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s and Eisa Davis’ concept album, Warriors.

Henry is starring in the Tony-winning revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre through August 16.