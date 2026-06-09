Tony-Winning Ragtime Extends Broadway Run Through August 16 at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony-winning revival of Ragtime will now run through August 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The musical is extending for the third time after initially being planned as a 14-week engagement.

Tony nominee Ben Levi Ross will play his final performance as Mother’s Younger Brother on July 12, with Jake Pedersen stepping in from July 14 through July 26. Nicholas Barrón will play Mother’s Younger Brother from July 28 - August 16. Colin Donnell will play his last performance as Father on June 14. Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress; New York, New York) will join the company as Father from June 16 through July 19, with Matthew Scott playing Father from July 21 through August 2. Davis will return to the role from August 4 through August 16. Shaina Taub will play her last performance as Emma Goldman on August 2, with Julie Benko returning to play the role from August 4 through August 16.

Anna Grace Barlow will play her final performance as Evelyn Nesbit on June 14. Morgan Marcell will play Eveyln Nesbit from June 16 through July 16 and Marina Kondo will step in from July 17 through August 16. Nick Barrington will play his final performance as The Little Boy on June 14. On June 16, Jackson Parker Gill will assume the role and Greyson Chapman will join us as understudy for The Little Boy. Ellie May Sennett will play her last performance as The Little Girl on August 2, with original cast member Tabitha Lawing returning to split the role with current understudy Aerina DeBoer from August 4 through August 16.

Ragtime was nominated for 11 2026 Tony Awards, winning four. The musical received Best Revival. Joshua Henry took home the trophy for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy was awarded Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Mother and Kai Harada won Best Sound Design of a Musical.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it. Lear deBessonet directs.

The production stars Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Levy as Mother, Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, Donnell as Father, Nichelle Lewis as Sarah, Ross as Younger Brother, Taub as Emma Goldman, Barlow as Evelyn Nesbit, John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Barrington as The Little Boy and Ellie May Sennett as Little Girl.

They are joined by Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ben Cherry, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Brandon LaVar, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, Jake Pedersen, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Allysa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson and Alan Wiggins.

​​The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Harada, projections by 59 Productions and hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Music director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Flaherty.

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