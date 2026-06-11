Odds and Ends: Jinkx Monsoon Sets West End Debut in Oh, Mary!, Raúl Esparza Joins The Winter’s Tale and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Monsoon Season Hits the West End

Oh, Jinkx! Theater darling Jinkx Monsoon will make her West End debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! from August 17 through September 26 at Trafalgar Theatre. The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner previously played the Notorious M.T.L. on Broadway earlier this year. Before the Monsoon Administration commences, Oh, Mary! scribe and Tony-winning performer Cole Escola will succeed Catherine Tate as the First Lady from July 20 through August 15. Monsoon is currently starring as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow at the Soho Theatre Walthamstow in London. Broadway audiences can see funny lady Maya Rudolph lead Oh, Mary! through July 5.

Raúl Esparza (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Raúl Keeps It Cool for the Summer

As he gears up for Galileo, Raúl Esparza will play Leontes in The Winter’s Tale at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park as part of the Public Theater’s free Shakespeare in the Park series. Esparza will be joined by Lily Rabe as Hermione, Gilbert Owuor as Polixenes, Isabela Ferrer as Perdita, Daniel Kyri as Florizel, Teagle F. Bougere as Camillo and Steven Skybell as Antigonus/Autolycus. Shakespeare’s saga of royal deceit and destiny will be directed by Daniel Sullivan, with performances running from July 25 through August 22.

The set of “Celebrity Autobiography” (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Booked and Busy

Broadway dishfest Celebrity Autobiography has a new roster of stars joining its rotating cast. Kate Walsh (June 11-12), Allison Williams (June 12), Alexander Dreymon (June 12) and Jim Rash (June 29-July 5) will make their Broadway debuts in the production, as well as Ray Romano (June 25-26), Griffin Dunne (June 25-29), NY1 “On Stage” host Frank DiLella (June 15-19) and Tony-winning producing partners Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley (June 11). The show features celebrities reading from the unintentionally hilarious autobiographies of other celebs. We’re gunning for Williams to perform her acclaimed rendition of “Stronger” at the curtain call.

Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Best of the Fest

As previously reported, the Hudson River waterfront will be home to The Festival this summer, an outdoor celebration of all things Broadway taking place from August 14-16. A new fleet of theatrical power players have come on board for the festival’s jam-packed programming, including Alex Newell, Reeve Carney, Solea Pfeiffer, Patti Murin and Betty Who. Aiko Nakasone, Byron Utley, Fredi Walker-Browne, Gilles Chiasson, Gwen Stewart, Kristen Lee Kelly, Rodney Hicks, Taye Diggs and Timothy Britten Parker will join Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp for a 30th-anniversary Rent reunion. The lineup also includes Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Julie Benko, Denée Benton, Jason Robert Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Jenn Colella, Mandy Gonzalez, James Monroe Iglehart, Tom Kitt, Casey Likes, Eva Noblezada, Lauren Patten, Ben Levi Ross, Adrienne Warren and Joy Woods. The event is directed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell and D.B. Bonds.

Shaina Taub (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Camp Classic

Stagedoor Manor and the Entertainment Community Fund have announced today that they will present Stagedoor 50: A One-Night-Only Concert Celebrating 50 Years Of Stagedoor Manor Benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund (doesn’t that just roll off the tongue?) on September 28 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The concert will feature appearances from Stagedoor Manor alums Skylar Astin, Erich Bergen, Michael Ian Black, Zach Braff, Josh Charles, Jon Cryer, Sofia Hublitz, Shawn Levy, Julia Murney, Chris Olsen, Larry Owens, Adam Pascal, Amy Ryan, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori and more. All proceeds benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides health, wellness, career and housing resources for those in the entertainment industry. Founded in 1976, Stagedoor Manor is a theater camp in the Catskills that has launched a legion of stars throughout the years, including Natalie Portman, Robert Downey Jr., Mandy Moore and Chess stars Nicholas Christopher and Lea Michele.