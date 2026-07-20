Mark Ballas and Eddie Cooper Join Chicago on Broadway Tonight

Mark Ballas and Eddie Cooper begin performances in Broadway's Chicago on July 20. The Dancing With the Stars pro will play Billy Flynn for a four-week limited engagement through August 16 at the Ambassador Theatre. Cooper is taking over the role of Amos Hart.

Ballas is an 11-time finalist and three-time champion of Dancing With the Stars, earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography. He was also a cast member on season four of Peacock's reality competition The Traitors US, where he went up against Chicago alum Lisa Rinna. Ballas made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the final Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, later performing the role on the national tour in Los Angeles and at The Muny Theatre in St. Louis. He went on to star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2019.

Cooper has appeared on Broadway in The Fear of 13, Dead Outlaw and Parade. His off-Broadway credits include I Can Get It For Your Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and This Ain't No Disco. A frequent participant in New York City Center’s Encores! series, he appeared in Titanic, Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater and Little Shop of Horrors. His screen credits include Law & Order, Not Suitable for Work, Furious and Little Brother.

Ballas and Cooper join Chicago cast members Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart (with South Korean pop star Ivy taking over the role on August 17), Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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