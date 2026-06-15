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Sherie Rene Scott Joins Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta

The Tony nominee succeeds Juliette Lewis in Sam Pinkleton's revival at Studio 54 beginning June 26

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 15, 2026
Sherie Rene Scott
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott will join Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta beginning June 26 at Studio 54, replacing Juliette Lewis, whose final performance is June 16
  • Understudy Anania will play the role June 17–25
  • Scott is known for Broadway and off-Broadway productions including Aida, The Last Five Years, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Everyday Rapture and Little Shop of Horrors

Usher her in, folks! Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott will join Sam Pinkleton’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta starting June 26. Scott succeeds Juliette Lewis, who will play her final performance at Studio 54 on June 16. Current understudy Anania will play Magenta from June 17-25.

Scott’s previous Broadway credits include AidaDirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Front Page and the Tony-nominated musical Everyday Rapture, which she co-wrote and starred in. Her off-Broadway credits include The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors and Whorl Inside a Loop (which she also co-wrote). Scott's recent screen credits include SMILF, The Good Wife and The Gag.

Scott will join current cast members Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The creative team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig and hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and makeup design by Sterling Tull.

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