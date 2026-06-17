Road to the Jimmys 2026, Episode 4: The Applause Awards in Orlando

If the Tony Awards speak to what’s happening on Broadway now, the Jimmy Awards forecast Broadway's future. Formally known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, the Jimmy Awards are an annual celebration of outstanding musical theater talent in high schools across America—from Dallas to Des Moines, San Antonio to San Diego, Memphis to Minneapolis. This year's Jimmy Awards will be held on June 22 at the Minskoff Theatre. Until then, The Broadway Show will be chronicling the Road to the Jimmys, spotlighting a few of the regional competitions that send their most talented teens to New York City each spring.

The Applause Awards returned for their 12th annual celebration on May 30 at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. Reminiscent of the Tony Awards, this annual event celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theater across Central and North Florida, honoring the students, teachers and schools who bring these productions to life. This year’s program marks the highest participation in Applause Awards history, with 400 students and educators representing 70 productions from 46 schools across 11 counties.

Richard J. Hinds served as both director and choreographer of the 2026 Applause Awards. In his first year, he shared his excitement for what the experience will bring the participating students. “There are many things that I hope the students will take away from this Applause Awards experience, but I think the number one thing for me is how attainable this dream is for them,” he said. “They are literally one step away from being on that Broadway stage or working in that professional community environment. So I’m hoping I can open that door for them to make them know that from the Applause Awards, anything is possible—that their dreams can come true.”