Masquerade Extends Off-Broadway Run and Announces New Cast Members

The music of the night plays on! Masquerade, the immersive off-Broadway revamp of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera, is extending through January 31, 2027 at 218 West 57th Street. This marks Masquerade’s sixth extension.

The production has also announced new company members. Austin Colby, Derrick Davis and Nicholas Edwards will take on the Phantom, Claire Leyden steps in as Christine, Gregory Lee Rodriguez assumes the role of Raoul and Mark Banik will play Firmin. Courtney Balan, Stephanie Jae Park, Stephanie Reuning-Scherer and Tanner Quirk serve as vacation covers. Colby will play Phantom through July 23.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, Masquerade offers audiences a 360 experience of the iconic musical, with music by Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Stilgoe and Webber.

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