Photos: Billy Porter and Wayne Brady Star in New York City Center's La Cage aux Folles

Look over there! Following the first performance on June 17, photos of the New York City Center Encores! production of La Cage aux Folles have been released. Step inside the glamorous St. Tropez nightclub and feast your eyes on this fierce and fabulous first look. Directed by Robert O’Hara, the new staging of the 1984 Tony-winning musical with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman features an all-Black cast led by Billy Porter and Wayne Brady, with Alaman Diadhiou, Tonya Pinkins, Lance Coadie Williams, James Jackson Jr., Michael McElroy, Sharon Washington, Rachel Webb and Peter Francis James. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Billy Porter as Albin and Wayne Brady as Georges in La Cage aux Folles (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The cast of La Cage aux Folles (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Rachel Webb as Anne, Wayne Brady as Georges and Alaman Diadhiou as Jean-Michel in La Cage aux Folles (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The company of La Cage aux Folles (Photo: Joan Marcus)

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