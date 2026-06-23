Law & Order: SVU Star Corey Cott Wants His Broadway Return to Be in a Play

Corey Cott made his Broadway debut in 2012 as Jack Kelly in Newsies, and has since gone on to star in the musicals Gigi, Bandstand and The Heart of Rock and Roll. Now, he plays Detective Jake Griffin on Law & Order: SVU, alongside Every Brilliant Thing star Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. We recently caught up with Cott, who dished on working with Hargitay and his potential return to Broadway.

Speaking to Hargitay's Broadway debut, Cott shared his excitement for audiences to "see the comedic side of her." He explained, "Mariska's actually extremely funny. She's very, very silly and funny and I think that's the thing that maybe people who regularly watch SVU don't understand, is just how freaking funny she is—and how much fun we have on set when the cameras stop rolling. I mean, we have fun when they're rolling too!"

It’s only natural that seeing his television co-star performing live might inspire a return to the stage for Cott. So, will we be seeing him back on Broadway anytime soon? “Oh man, I hope so,” Cott tells us. “It's funny, on the way here, I was in a cab and I was saying to wife, ‘I miss Broadway.’ It's been two years since I did my last show. I'm so grateful for my job now and wouldn't trade it for anything, but there's nothing like doing eight shows a week.”

The suave-voiced tenor has sung the iconic scores of Lerner and Loewe, Alan Menken, Richard Oberacker and, most recently, Huey Lewis and the News. So, what would Cott want to tackle next? “A play, specifically,” he reveals. “I haven't done that yet.” To the Broadway powers that be, let’s change that!