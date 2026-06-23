Odds and Ends: Taraji P. Henson Receives Sardi's Portrait, Caleb Hearon and Matteo Lane to Host Chicago Talkback & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Portrait of a Lady on Broadway

Taraji P. Henson, currently making her Broadway debut in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, received a Sardi’s portrait at the famed theater district restaurant on June 23. Henson's likeness joins that of her Joe Turner co-star Cedric the Entertainer on the walls of the eatery; he received his in 2008 following his Broadway debut in a revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo. Suffice it to say, the Hollys are shaping up to become Broadway’s premiere power couple.

Matteo Lane and Caleb Hearon (Photos: Sela Shiloni, c/o Aperture PR)

Funny Honeys

Making his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago, Matteo Lane will be joined by comedian pal Caleb Hearon for a post-show talkback on June 25. All audience members who have tickets to the 7:00 p.m. performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this event. Both Lane and Hearon have significant ties to the city of Chicago, making them uniquely positioned to discuss the musical’s setting. Just don’t tell Trina Vega.



Here’s Bobby!

The warm-voiced warbler Jeremy Jordan, has stepped up to the plate as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. Haven’t yet made it to the Circle in the Square to see Jordan’s spin on the role? Get a sneak peek of Jordan as the dream lover in a newly-released trailer, with appearances by Isa Briones as Connie Francis, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Aniya Thompson and Daniel DiPinto (Photos: c/o The Press Room)

Summer School

Heathers The Musical is welcoming two new students to Westerburg High as the semester ends. Aniya Thompson will join the cast as Martha Dunnstock on July 8, replacing Erin Morton, who plays her final performance on July 6. Daniel DiPinto will join the cast as Preppy Stud on June 24. Heathers is set to run off-Broadway at New World Stages through September 6.

Jason Babinsky, Michael McKean and Adam Kantor in “Are You Now or Have You Ever Been” (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

New Witnesses Have Entered the Villa

New York City Center's off-Broadway production of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been announced the dates for the third cycle of guest stars joining the show this summer. Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk, Molly Ringwald, T.R. Knight and Harry Lennix will join the cast from July 14 through August 12. Additional casting for the final six weeks of the run will include Santino Fontana, Steven Pasquale and more to be announced. Eric Bentley’s docudrama zeroes in on the tense world of the 1940s House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career. Better Call Saul…