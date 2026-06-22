Matteo Lane Makes His Broadway Debut in Chicago Tonight

Matteo Lane begins performances as Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago on June 22, making his Broadway debut in the long-running musical revival at the Ambassador Theatre.

Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, he has performed at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Theater and the Kennedy Center. Lane's stand-up specials include Al Dente, Hair Plugs & Heartache and The Advice Special. His screen credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest and Maintenance Required.

Lane joins current cast members Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The company also features Tia Altinay, Nicole Benoit, Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Matthew Winnegge.

Chicago has more stars lined up to join the company this summer. Dancing With the Stars' Mark Ballas will take over as Billy Flynn on July 20. South Korean pop star Ivy will play Roxie Hart beginning on August 17.

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