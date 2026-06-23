Luke James Joins Wanted Broadway Cast; Tickets Now on Sale

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Luke James will star as Elijah in the new Broadway musical Wanted. James joins the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke and Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke. Wanted begins preview performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 15 and officially opens on November 8. Tickets for the musical are now on sale.

James made his Broadway debut in Thoughts of a Colored Man in 2021. His screen credits include The Chi, Little and Them: The Scare. He is a three-time Grammy nominee for his work as an R&B artist.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb with choreography by Chelsey Arce, Wanted features a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Sisters Clarke, and music by Ross Baum. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Wanted is the mostly true story of twin sisters, outlaws and legends Mary and Martha Clarke in Texas, 1893. Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity and the inheritance they have long been denied.

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