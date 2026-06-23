Watch Corbin Bleu Perform and More Highlights From the 2026 Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert

The sixth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert took place in Times Square on June 19, 2026, hosted by The Great Gatsby’s Corbin Bleu. Cast members from 17 Broadway shows performed songs including “Magic to Do” from Pippin and “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls.

Debbie Allen, director of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, was honored with the Juneteenth Legacy Award at the event. In her speech, she recalled: “When I was six years old, not being able to go to a restaurant because it was all white, it was segregated; not being able to drink from a water fountain or use a bathroom, and being allowed to go to the play park only one day a year—Juneteenth. We waited all year for it to come back again so we could ride a Ferris wheel or see what a go-kart was. Otherwise, it didn’t exist in our neighborhood. But we had a richness of family right there on our block like y’all got on your blocks right here today.”

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert is presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, which celebrates the Black community on Broadway.

Watch the video below to see highlights from the event.