Corbin Bleu to Host 2026 Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert; Debbie Allen to Be Honored

The sixth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert will take place in Times Square on June 19 and honor Joe Turner’s Come and Gone director Debbie Allen. The free concert will be hosted by Corbin Bleu, currently starring as Nick Carraway in The Great Gatsby. It will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine, and feature performances from the cast members of 17 Broadway shows.

The 2026 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Allen, the award-winning director, choreographer, actress, producer and arts advocate. Allen has been nominated for two Tony Awards, first for West Side Story and again for Sweet Charity. On screen, Allen is known for her work in the series Fame and currently directs and executive produces Grey’s Anatomy. Through the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Allen serves as a champion of arts education and has dedicated her career to inspiring, mentoring and creating opportunities for generations of artists.

The event will feature cast members from such shows as Aladdin, & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, The Lost Boys, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Ragtime, SIX: The Musical, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Wicked and the upcoming musical Wanted. The performers of Young Gifted and Broadway will also make an appearance.

All performances will be backed by a live orchestra, supported by the Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds. Accessibility services will include American Sign Language interpretation handled by Pro Bono ASL. The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert is presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, which celebrates the Black community on Broadway.

The creative and management team for Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth will include director and writer Matthew Johnson Harris, musical director Rashad McPherson, executive producer Kendra Whitlock Ingram, stage manager Kamra A. Jacobs and general management by Bespoke Theatricals.