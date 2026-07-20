School Is in Session! Tickets Now on Sale for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, coming to Broadway this fall. Written by Jocelyn Bioh, School Girls is directed by Whitney White, reuniting the two after their collaboration on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding at Manhattan Theatre Club. Performances will begin on September 8 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, ahead of a September 28 opening night.

The production features scenic design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by 2026 Tony winner Qween Jean, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis and dialect coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser.

Starring in the production are Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.

In this bright, biting comedy, becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune and prosperity. At least, that’s what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.

Get tickets to School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play!