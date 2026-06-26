Raúl Esparza Previews His Broadway Return in Galileo: "You Cannot Get These Songs Out of Your Head"

Raúl Esparza is making his highly-anticipated return to Broadway in Galileo, an original musical inspired by the life of 17th century astronomer Galileo Galilei. The four-time Tony nominee will take on the title role, marking his first Broadway appearance in 14 years. Esparza will star alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods under the direction of Tony winner Michael Mayer. The score is by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, with a book by Danny Strong.

Esparza has been involved with the show since 2019, when he led a one-performance reading at the Susan Stein Shiva Theater in Poughkeepsie, New York. He stepped back into the part when Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2024.

Broadway.com caught up with Esparza at a recent event honoring Every Brilliant Thing's Mariska Hargitay, his former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scene partner. The golden-voiced silver fox got candid about his Broadway comeback, which is set to take place when Galileo begins previews on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre.

Raúl Esparza as Galileo Galilei in "Galileo" at Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Photo: Kevin Berne)

Speaking on what makes Galileo unique, Esparza shares, “Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner’s score is f**king sensational. It is so full of bangers that you just cannot get these songs out of your head. The show also has a lot to say about how we live right now, unfortunately. It's about a guy who changed the world and then was told, ‘No, you're lying and we don't believe you and you're going to be punished for the rest of your life for it.’ It just resonates on so many levels about courage in the face of so much institutionalized fear, and boy, are we living through that.”

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