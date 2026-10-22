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Come Out to Play: Warriors Broadway Tickets Are Now on Sale

The new musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis begins performances March 9, 2027 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 22, 2026
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Julia Harriman, Amber Gray and Casey Likes
(Photos: c/o Candi Adams Public Relations)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ new Broadway musical Warriors, beginning performances March 9, 2027 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
  • Jasmine Cephas Jones, Amber Gray, Sasha Allen, Casey Likes and more star in the musical based on the 1979 cult classic film
  • Jenny Koons directs, with co-direction and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, ahead of an April 8 opening night

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway musical Warriors, which will come out to play-ay this spring. Based on the 1979 Paramount Pictures film The Warriors, directed by Walter Hill, and the book of the same name by Sol Yurick, the adaptation features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. It is directed by Jenny Koons, with co-direction and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. Performances will begin on March 9, 2027 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, ahead of an April 8 opening night.

The Warriors cast is led by Jaci Calderon as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajax, Julia Harriman as Mercy, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan, Kenita R. Miller as Cochise, Sasha Allen as Cyrus, Casey Likes as Luther and Donald Webber Jr. as Masai. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Jason Crystal, projection design by Hana S. Kim, music supervision by Kurt Crowley and orchestrations by Crowley, Scott Wasserman and Mike Elizondo.

The musical tells a story of loyalty, friendship, a search for peace, strength and survival over one tumultuous night in New York. When the Warriors, a fictitious gang from Coney Island, are framed for the shocking murder of a respected leader, Cyrus, at a summit in the Bronx, they must race to get home to prove their innocence and save Cyrus’ hope for peace in a perilous city.

Get tickets to Warriors!

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Warriors

from $111.68

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Sasha Allen

Jaci Calderon

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Aneesa Folds

Amber Gray

Julia Harriman

Sasha Hutchings

Gizel Jiménez

Casey Likes

Kenita R. Miller

Donald Webber Jr.
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