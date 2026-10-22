Come Out to Play: Warriors Broadway Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the new Broadway musical Warriors, which will come out to play-ay this spring. Based on the 1979 Paramount Pictures film The Warriors, directed by Walter Hill, and the book of the same name by Sol Yurick, the adaptation features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. It is directed by Jenny Koons, with co-direction and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler. Performances will begin on March 9, 2027 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, ahead of an April 8 opening night.

The Warriors cast is led by Jaci Calderon as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajax, Julia Harriman as Mercy, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan, Kenita R. Miller as Cochise, Sasha Allen as Cyrus, Casey Likes as Luther and Donald Webber Jr. as Masai. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Jason Crystal, projection design by Hana S. Kim, music supervision by Kurt Crowley and orchestrations by Crowley, Scott Wasserman and Mike Elizondo.

The musical tells a story of loyalty, friendship, a search for peace, strength and survival over one tumultuous night in New York. When the Warriors, a fictitious gang from Coney Island, are framed for the shocking murder of a respected leader, Cyrus, at a summit in the Bronx, they must race to get home to prove their innocence and save Cyrus’ hope for peace in a perilous city.

Get tickets to Warriors!