Naturi Naughton-Lewis Joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jordan Baker Tonight

New Jordan! Power’s Naturi Naughton-Lewis joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jordan Baker on July 31. She succeeds original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly in the role.

Naughton-Lewis made her Broadway debut in Hairspray as a replacement for Little Inez. On television, Naughton-Lewis can be seen in Power, Power Book II: Ghost and Queens. Her film credits include Notorious and Fame. Naughton-Lewis is a former member of the R&B group 3LW.

Naughton-Lewis joins current stars Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan (through August 2), with China Anne McClain making her Broadway debut as Daisy on August 3. The cast also features John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. The musical is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

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