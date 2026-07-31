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Naturi Naughton-Lewis Joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jordan Baker Tonight

The Power star and former 3LW member succeeds original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly beginning July 31

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 31, 2026
Naturi Naughton-Lewis
(Photo: Keith Major)

What to Know

  • Naturi Naughton-Lewis joins the Broadway cast of The Great Gatsby as Jordan Baker beginning July 31, succeeding original cast member Samantha Pauly
  • The Power star, former 3LW member and Queens actress returns to Broadway after making her debut in Hairspray
  • Naughton-Lewis joins a cast led by Ryan McCartan, Corbin Bleu and Senzel Ahmady, with China Anne McClain set to debut as Daisy Buchanan on August 3

New Jordan! Power’s Naturi Naughton-Lewis joins The Great Gatsby on Broadway as Jordan Baker on July 31. She succeeds original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly in the role.

Naughton-Lewis made her Broadway debut in Hairspray as a replacement for Little Inez. On television, Naughton-Lewis can be seen in Power, Power Book II: Ghost and Queens. Her film credits include Notorious and Fame. Naughton-Lewis is a former member of the R&B group 3LW.

Naughton-Lewis joins current stars Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan (through August 2), with China Anne McClain making her Broadway debut as Daisy on August 3. The cast also features John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with a book by Kait Kerrigan. The musical is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

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