Chloe Tucker Caine and Stephanie Jae Park to Join SIX: The Musical Broadway Cast

Beginning August 17, SIX: The Musical will welcome two new members of the queendom. Owning Manhattan star Chloe Tucker Caine makes her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn, and singer/songwriter Stephanie Jae Park joins the cast as Catherine Parr. They will remain with the company through February 14, 2027. Kirstin Maldonado will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on August 9.

Caine began her career in musical theater, performing as Sophie in the national tour of Mamma Mia!, Ginny in Chasing the Song at the La Jolla Playhouse and Danielle in Death of the Moon: A One Woman Show off-Broadway. She later transitioned into luxury real estate, starring in the Netflix show Owning Manhattan, where she created the “Chloe in Manhattan” series, transforming luxury property tours into original musical productions.

Park made her Broadway debut in The King and I, and went on to star as Eliza in Hamilton and as an original Broadway cast member of War Paint. On screen, she has appeared in Black Rabbit, The Nanny, The Pen, Again and The Blessing.

The current cast of SIX features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Maldonado as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and Aiyana Smash as Catherine Parr.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre on October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, SIX is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

The national tour of SIX is currently playing throughout the U.S. The show also has productions in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland and in cities throughout Europe.

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