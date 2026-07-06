From Havana to Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club by the Numbers

We're spotlighting Broadway's blockbusters this summer, and if there's one production that captures the heat of the season, it's Buena Vista Social Club. Set in Havana, Cuba, the musical's sweeping story spans from the 1950s to the famed 1996 recording sessions that brought together a group of legendary Cuban musicians. The show officially opened on Broadway on March 19, 2025, and continues its award-winning run at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Read on for a breakdown of Buena Vista by the numbers, from fascinating facts about the original members, to fun tidbits including how many hats are worn on stage.

Buena Vista Social Club album cover

It has been 30 years since the album "Buena Vista Social Club" was recorded in Havana's vintage 1950s EGREM studios in March 1996.

Twenty musicians came together to form the group of the same name featured on "Buena Vista Social Club."

Recorded in only six days, the album contains 14 tracks and was released on June 23, 1997 under the label World Circuit.

"Buena Vista Social Club" won one 1997 Grammy Award.

In just over two weeks, a total of three albums were recorded in the Havana studio for World Circuit: Afro-Cuban All Stars' "A Toda Cuba le Gusta," "Introducing… Rubén González" and the legendary "Buena Vista Social Club."

"Buena Vista Social Club" has sold over 8 million copies globally, making it the biggest-selling Cuban album in history.

The full original lineup of the Buena Vista Social Club made three concert appearances: two at Amsterdam’s Carré Theatre and the final show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Buena Vista Social Club performing at Carnegie Hall in 1998 (Photo: Ebet Roberts)

The 1999 documentary film Buena Vista Social Club, directed by Wim Wenders, follows the true story and features performance footage from the Carnegie Hall concert.

Following the album's release, three of the musicians went on to release solo albums under the “Buena Vista Social Club Presents” umbrella: Portuondo, Ibrahim Ferrer and Manuel "Guajiro" Mirabal.

Segundo was 89 years old during the recording of "Buena Vista Social Club."

Seven of the original members of Buena Vista Social Club are still making music today: Joachim Cooder, Ry Cooder, Juan de Marcos González, Ochoa, Omara Portuondo, Barbarito Torres and Alberto "Virgilio" Valdés.

Only one Broadway musical has featured an all-Spanish score: Buena Vista Social Club!

Portrait of Compay Segundo taken in 1998 (Photo: Rico D’Rozario/Redferns)

While many individuals in the cast have personal connections to this music, not everyone came in with the same experience. "I don’t know how, but I didn’t grow up listening to this incredible album. I'm sure the sounds of it have been around me my whole life but somehow I never recognized it," says ensemble member Ilda Mason. "That being said, my life completely changed the moment I did. I can feel how my soul is happier and more fulfilled because I get to listen to this beautiful score live eight times a week. It feels like home. I feel safe and supported, like I can be my most authentic self because I'm surrounded by music in Spanish while I'm far from my home country of Panamá. Having a score entirely in Spanish on Broadway is the visibility us Latinos long for. We are here and we have such an amazing sound to share with the world."

Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara in “Buena Vista Social Club” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Buena Vista Social Club won four competitive Tony Awards in 2025: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara; Best Choreography for Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck; Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia) and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans).

A 2025 Special Tony Award honored the onstage band, recognizing Paguia, Eddie Venegas, Renesito Avich, Jesus Ricardo, Hery Paz, David Oquendo and Leonardo Reyna.

The Buena Vista Social Club original Broadway cast recording won the 2026 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album at the 68th Grammy Awards.

The musical features seven characters based on real people: Omara, Compay, Ibrahim, Rubén, Eliades, Juan de Marcos and Haydée Portuondo, Omara's sister.

For Jesús Pupo, who plays Young Rubén, his preparation begins long before he steps on stage. "From the moment I leave home, I listen to Cuban and international music from the first half of the 20th century, no matter the genre, because it helps me step into the world and time period of Young Rubén. Once I get to the theater, I take some time to hydrate, stretch and begin my warm-up routine," he shares. "Because of the dual nature of playing Young Rubén, I spend about 30 minutes combining vocal warm-ups with piano exercises. I’ve developed a few little tricks over the years. By the time the house opens, I’m already in costume, and I like to be ready early so I can play backstage on a unique instrument called the melodica. Its sound is somewhere between a harmonica and an accordion, and because you play it by blowing air through a keyboard, it lets me warm up both my voice and my fingers at the same time. My favorite part is when it turns into a little jam session with some of the other musicians before the show. So if you hear a little musical commotion backstage before the curtain goes up… it’s probably my fault."

Twenty-two members of the original Broadway cast/band are still performing in the show, while 11 new cast members have joined.

Omara Portuondo with Isa Antonetti and Natalie Venetia Belcon on opening night of “Buena Vista Social Club” (Photo: Andy Henderson)

Rick Negron, who replaced Julio Monge in the role of Compay in February, knows firsthand that there's a lot to love about the production. "Since I joined the show, I've realized the power of Buena Vista Social Club not only lies in the incredible music and band, but in the outstanding libretto," Negron says. "Other factors that make BVSC a blockbuster are its incredible cast, outstanding choreography, and what I call 'The Mamma Mia! effect': a story line relating to two generations, internationally recognized music and an emotional journey of identity, love, loss and redemption. Audiences continually tell me how they laughed, cried and danced in their seats. They came for the music and left emotionally transformed. It’s the reason I love my job!"

There are 24 hats worn on stage during each performance.

"Havana" is said nine times in the show.

Two members of the original Buena Vista Social Club have seen the show: Portuondo and González.

There are eight ways to enter the set.

The band platform moves 12 times during the show.

Four prop mics are used in the show, and one functional hand mic in the finale.

The upright piano has five positions.

The Broadway cast of “Buena Vista Social Club” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Want to feel fully immersed in this vibrant story? Dance on over to the Schoenfeld, where audiences are transported to Havana eight times a week to experience the rhythm of Buena Vista Social Club. And stay tuned for more features as we spotlight the show all week long!

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