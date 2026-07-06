Pretty in Magenta: First Look Photos of Sherie Rene Scott in The Rocky Horror Show

Sherie Rene Scott as Usherette in "The Rocky Horror Show" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Great Scott! Sherie Rene Scott is the newest creature in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway. The three-time Tony nominee began her run in the show on June 26 as Magenta in the revival. She stars alongside Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet and Josh Rivera as Rocky. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. Check out the new images of Scott in the show below and then time warp over to Studio 54, where The Rocky Horror Show is running through November 29.

Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)

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