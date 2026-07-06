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Pretty in Magenta: First Look Photos of Sherie Rene Scott in The Rocky Horror Show

See the three-time Tony nominee in these first look photos from Sam Pinkleton's Broadway revival

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 6, 2026
Sherie Rene Scott as Usherette in "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Sherie Rene Scott joined Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show as Magenta on June 26
  • She joins a cast led by Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch
  • The Rocky Horror Show plays at Studio 54 through November 29

Great Scott! Sherie Rene Scott is the newest creature in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway. The three-time Tony nominee began her run in the show on June 26 as Magenta in the revival. She stars alongside Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet and Josh Rivera as Rocky. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. Check out the new images of Scott in the show below and then time warp over to Studio 54, where The Rocky Horror Show is running through November 29.

Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)

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