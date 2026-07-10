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Buena Vista Social Club's Da'Von T. Moody Describes His Phone-Free Dream in Broadway My Way

Currently making his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club, the actor shares his thoughts on theater etiquette

Broadway My Way
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 10, 2026
Da'Von T. Moody

What to Know

  • Da’Von T. Moody discusses his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway My Way
  • Moody shares his take on Broadway theater etiquette, urging audiences to put away their phones
  • See Da’Von T. Moody and the cast of Buena Vista Social Club at the Schoenfeld Theatre

Da’Von T. Moody wants you to see him in Buena Vista Social Club, and lock that phone away while you’re at it! The Young Compay actor is currently making his Broadway debut at the Schoenfeld Theatre, but his Broadway knowledge suggests he’s a theater veteran. Check out his hot takes in Broadway My Way (especially if you’re lacking in the theater etiquette department). Stop by the Social Club to see Moody and the rest of the cast heat up the dance floor—sans cell phone, of course.

Watch below!

 

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