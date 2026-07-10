Buena Vista Social Club's Da'Von T. Moody Describes His Phone-Free Dream in Broadway My Way

Da’Von T. Moody wants you to see him in Buena Vista Social Club, and lock that phone away while you’re at it! The Young Compay actor is currently making his Broadway debut at the Schoenfeld Theatre, but his Broadway knowledge suggests he’s a theater veteran. Check out his hot takes in Broadway My Way (especially if you’re lacking in the theater etiquette department). Stop by the Social Club to see Moody and the rest of the cast heat up the dance floor—sans cell phone, of course.

Watch below!

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!