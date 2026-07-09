The Who's Tommy Announces Complete Cast for North American Tour

Tommy’s going on tour! The complete cast for the North American tour of The Who's Tommy, launching this fall at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio has been announced. Leading the company are Collin Matthew Flanagan as Tommy Walker, Zach Fogel as Captain Walker and Mia Bergstrom as Mrs. Walker. Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Also joining the cast are Peyton Cassity as Uncle Ernie, Kyle McFalls as Cousin Kevin, Kris Lyons as Acid Queen, Audrey Fisher as Sally Simpson and Mari Grossmann as Little Tommy. The ensemble includes Bo Bailey, Trevor “TJay” Groce, Justin Lee-Price, Chase Graham, Greyson Taylor, Evan Hoefer, Tiyanna Gentry, Amaya Adams, Albert Sterner, Josh Devine, Mariangeli Collado and Julia Martini.

The onstage musicians feature Talia Rose on guitar, Cat Barker on bass and Kelvin Newell on the drums. The North American tour is led musically by Calvin Hitchcock as music director and Gregory Franz as associate music director, with both also performing on keys.

“We are thrilled to introduce this extraordinary company who will bring The Who's Tommy to audiences across North America,” said Stephen Gabriel, Founder & Partner of Work Light Productions, in a statement. “Led by an exceptional cast and supported by a remarkable ensemble, these artists embody the power, heart and electrifying spirit of Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff’s groundbreaking rock opera. We cannot wait for audiences across the continent to experience their talent when the tour launches this fall.”

With music and lyrics by Townshend and book by Townshend and McAnuff, the original 1993 production of Tommy won five Tony Awards including Best Original Score for Townshend and Best Direction for McAnuff. The 2024 revival starring Ali Louis Bourzgui was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical. The revival’s creative team includes music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose, Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins, Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony-nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve and Tony-winning sound designer Gareth Owen.

After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.”