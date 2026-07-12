Broadway’s Josh Grisetti, Seen in It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten!, Dies at 44

Josh Grisetti, the actor, director and educator who appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You and Something Rotten, died by suicide on July 10, according to People. He was 44.

Grisetti was born on December 1, 1981 in Washington, D.C, and grew up in southwest Virginia. He graduated from North Carolina School of the Arts in 2000 before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from The Boston Conservatory in 2004.

After building a career in regional theater with appearances at the Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre and The Muny, Grisetti made his Broadway debut in 2015 as Marty Kaufman in It Shoulda Been You. His performance earned him the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Male Actor. The following year, he succeeded John Cariani as Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten! on Broadway, starring opposite Rob McClure as Nick Bottom. On Broadway.com's Live at Five, Grisetti described his role as "the heart of the piece." He later would reprise the role alongside McClure in the show's national tour, where the pair would perform together for more than a year.

Grisetti also appeared in the Broadway concert of Camelot in 2011. His off-Broadway credits included Rent, Peter and the Starcatcher, Enter Laughing, Red Eye of Love, Candida and After the Ball. His regional and international work included Prince of Broadway in Tokyo, Matilda, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot and Where’s Charley? He received Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Award nominations, along with a Los Angeles Ovation Award and a Theatre World Award.

Beyond the stage, Grisetti appeared in the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and earlier in his career, the ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity. On film, he appeared in The Immigrant, The Namesake and more.

Away from the stage, Grisetti built a second career in higher education, helping train young performers. He led the Musical Theatre program at California State University, Fullerton, and previously taught courses in acting, musical theater and the business of theater at Fullerton College and Loyola Marymount University.

He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the U.S. or seek help from a local crisis service.