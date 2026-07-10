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Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Discover the Rhythm of Buena Vista Social Club

From the true story behind the music to interviews with the Broadway cast and creatives, explore five features that bring the history and artistry of Buena Vista Social Club to life

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jul 10, 2026
Justin Cunningham, Marco Paguia, Renesito Avich, Natalie Venetia Belcon and Román Díaz in "Buena Vista Social Club"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Our 10-week Broadway Summer Blockbusters series continues with Buena Vista Social Club
  • Explore features celebrating the history, artistry and impact of the hit Broadway musical
  • Go behind the scenes with exclusive interviews featuring the Broadway cast, creatives and musicians

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. The second installment of our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series is Buena Vista Social Club, now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Before you don your dancing shoes, learn about the real-life legends portrayed in the show, get to know a member of the band and uncover backstage secrets in the five special features below.

The cast of Broadway's "Buena Vista Social Club" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

From Havana to Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club by the Numbers

Read Here!

 

Saheem Ali (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Saheem Ali on the Joy, Music and Collaboration Behind Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

Read Here!

 

Ashley De La Rosa

5 Secrets About Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway With Ashley De La Rosa

Read Here!

 

Renesito Avich (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.coml)

Renesito Avich Has Been Preparing for Buena Vista Social Club His Whole Life

Read Here!

 

Da'Von T. Moody

Buena Vista Social Club's Da'Von T. Moody Describes His Phone-Free Dream in Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!

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