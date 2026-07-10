Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Discover the Rhythm of Buena Vista Social Club

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. The second installment of our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series is Buena Vista Social Club, now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Before you don your dancing shoes, learn about the real-life legends portrayed in the show, get to know a member of the band and uncover backstage secrets in the five special features below.

The cast of Broadway's "Buena Vista Social Club" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

From Havana to Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club by the Numbers

Saheem Ali (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Saheem Ali on the Joy, Music and Collaboration Behind Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway

Ashley De La Rosa

5 Secrets About Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway With Ashley De La Rosa

Renesito Avich (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.coml)

Renesito Avich Has Been Preparing for Buena Vista Social Club His Whole Life

Da'Von T. Moody

Buena Vista Social Club's Da'Von T. Moody Describes His Phone-Free Dream in Broadway My Way

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!