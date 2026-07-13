First Look: The Whoopi Monologues With Kerry Washington, Kara Young & More

The Whoopi Monologues opens on July 13 at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, reimagining Whoopi Goldberg’s one-woman show as a powerful and cathartically comedic ensemble piece. Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock make up the quintet of performers who bring Goldberg’s groundbreaking work to life. Ahead of opening night, new production photos have been released showing the stars at play. The Whoopi Monologues runs through August 30 under the direction of two-time Tony nominee Whitney White. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Kecia Lewis in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)

Kara Young in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)

Dominique Fishback in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)

Danielle Pinnock in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)



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