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First Look: The Whoopi Monologues With Kerry Washington, Kara Young & More

See new production photos of Washington, Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock in Lincoln Center's reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg's work

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Jul 13, 2026
Kerry Washington in "The Whoopi Monologues"
(Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)

What to Know

  • New production photos show Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock in The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater
  • The production reimagines Whoopi Goldberg’s groundbreaking one-woman show as a five-performer ensemble piece
  • Directed by Whitney White, The Whoopi Monologues opens July 13 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and runs through August 30

The Whoopi Monologues opens on July 13 at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, reimagining Whoopi Goldberg’s one-woman show as a powerful and cathartically comedic ensemble piece. Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock make up the quintet of performers who bring Goldberg’s groundbreaking work to life. Ahead of opening night, new production photos have been released showing the stars at play. The Whoopi Monologues runs through August 30 under the direction of two-time Tony nominee Whitney White. Check out the photos and full gallery below!

Kecia Lewis in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)
Kara Young in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)
Dominique Fishback in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)
Danielle Pinnock in The Whoopi Monologues (Photo: Angela Marie Orellana)
View the Full Gallery Here


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