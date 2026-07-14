Odds and Ends: Sam Rockwell to Star in A View from the Bridge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tru Heads to London & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Bridge Over Troubled Eddie

Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell and director Neil Pepe are joining forces once again, with a revival of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge playing off-Broadway this fall. Rockwell will star as Eddie Carbone, with Marin Ireland as Beatrice and Alfred Molina as Alfieri. The production will play the Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa, beginning performances on November 27, with an opening night set for December 13. The creative team for A View from the Bridge includes three-time Tony Award-winning scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer John Torres and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The play follows Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice’s cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie’s protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Kenny Leon (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Leapin’ Leons!

Congratulations are in order! Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon has been elected Chair of the American Theatre Wing's Board of Trustees. A Wing Board member and member of the Tony Administration Committee, Leon has been a longtime supporter of the American Theatre Wing and its missions. “Welcoming Kenny Leon as Chair marks an exciting new chapter for the organization,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing in a statement. “His extraordinary artistry, his decades of leadership across the American theater and his unwavering commitment to investing in artists make him the ideal partner as we build on the Wing's remarkable progress.” The Board also renewed Hitchens’ contract for an additional five years and promoted both Ian Weiss to Vice President and Ann Marie Gong to Chief of Staff.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Too Good To Be Tru

Jay Presson Allen’s Tru, starring Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, is headed to London's Menier Chocolate Factory this fall. Directed by Rob Ashford and designed by Paul Farnsworth, the solo show will begin performances on September 19 with an official opening night slated for September 27. The play will conclude its run on November 14. Drawn entirely from journalist Truman Capote’s own words, Ashford and Ferguson first collaborated on this new production in March of 2026 at House of the Redeemer’s Library in New York. The play is set in December of 1975, following Capote as he reels from a crisis that cost him his friendship with the elite social circle he adored.

Tye Blue (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Top of the Pyramid

Listen, dingbat! Tye Blue, director and co-creator of the Céline Dion jukebox musical Titanique, has joined the creative team of The Pyramid: An Unauthorized Dance Moms Musical. The parody musical is written by longtime Dance Moms fans James Stryska, Isabel Grace, Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo. Blue will assist the writing team, helming their ongoing workshop process. The Pyramid was originally conceived by Stryska and Russo in their viral TikTok which stated, “We think Dance Moms should be a musical.” We do, too.

Tiffany (Photo: c/o The Press Room)

Spandex at Tiffany’s

Singer, performer and '80s pop icon Tiffany will make her New York theater debut starring in Spandex The Musical, a new aerobics-based musical featuring book, music and lyrics by Daniel F. Levin, music by Julian Blackmore, book by Annie Grunow and direction and choreography by Liz Piccoli. The 10-day Asylum NYC run begins preview performances on September 17, opening on September 19 and playing through September 27. Tiffany stars as Linda Gufstafson, a housewife who befriends Lorraine Stubenski (Sims Lamason), a former gymnastics prodigy-turned-aerobics-instructor. Lorraine teaches a class at Bronze Bodies Gym, run by the menacing and poorly mulleted Trip Allen. The cast also features Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Lorraine’s protégé, Dori Jenson. Together, the three women take on Trip Allen in the only place he may yet be vulnerable: the 1988 Crystal Light National Aerobics Championship, hosted by Alan Thicke. Nawaf Nooruddin and William Boyajian also join the cast, with additional members to be announced. The creative team also includes Jefferson Ridenour as scenic and video designer, Vanessa Leuck as costume designer, Mark London as lighting designer and Tony winner Kai Harada as sound designer.

P.S.

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project will hold a one-night-only benefit reading of Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart on August 22 at Whyte Hall, Fire Island Pines. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Kramer’s landmark play, two-time Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman will direct an all-star cast led by Andrew Scott, Andrew Rannells, Tony Award winner Francis Jue, Katy Sullivan, Ben Levi Ross, Kyle Beltran, seven-time Tony Award winner Jordan Roth, two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, James Dale, Eric Sawyer and Todd Sears, with additional casting to be announced. Get your butt on that ferry and see some theater, darn it!