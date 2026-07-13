Cats: The Jellicle Ball to Close Early on Broadway

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, will close early on Broadway. Initially extended to run through January 17, 2027, the production will now play its final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on August 8. Directed by 2026 Tony winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by 2026 Tony winners Arturo Lyons and Omaro Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball began performances on March 18 and opened on April 7. The production will have played 143 regular performances and 21 preview performances at the time of its closing. Cats: The Jellicle Ball was nominated for nine 2026 Tony Awards, winning three.

The cast features André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Ken Ard as DJ Griddlebone, Kya Azeen as Etcetera, Bryson Battle as Jellylorum, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Leiomy as Macavity, Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub. Sherrod T. Brown, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West and Donté Nadir Wilder round out the Jellicle crew.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball features Tony-winning costume design by Qween Jean, scenic design by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, production design by Brittany Bland, hair and wig design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis and makeup design by Rania Zohny.

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