Derek Hough to Join Chicago on Broadway for One Night Only; Host Talkback With Mark Ballas

On July 20, Broadway and Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough will join the cast of Chicago for one night only, performing the show’s opening monologue. He will also host a post-performance talk back with Mark Ballas, who returns to Chicago as Billy Flynn that night. All audience members who have tickets to the 7 p.m. performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this post-show event.

Hough is a four-time Emmy Award winner for Dancing with the Stars, where he currently sits on the judging panel. He made his Broadway debut as a replacement in Burn the Floor and his West End debut in Footloose. He hosts the television program Extra, with other television credits including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Hairspray Live! Hough can be seen in the film Make Your Move.

Ballas made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the final Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, later performing the role on the national tour in Los Angeles and at The Muny Theatre in St. Louis. He went on to star as Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway in 2019.

The current cast of Chicago features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

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