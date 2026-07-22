Sick! Tickets Now on Sale for The Imaginary Invalid, Starring Bill Irwin

Tickets are now on sale for the new adaptation of Molière's The Imaginary Invalid, adapted by and starring Tony winner Bill Irwin. Directed by Tony nominee Brandon J. Dirden, performances will begin on September 25 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with opening night slated for October 22. The limited engagement will run through November 22.

The comedy proves hypochondria never goes out of style—and that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind.

Get tickets to The Imaginary Invalid!