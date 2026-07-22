 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sick! Tickets Now on Sale for The Imaginary Invalid, Starring Bill Irwin

Directed by Brandon J. Dirden, Irwin adapts Molière's classic comedy, beginning performances September 25

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 22, 2026
Bill Irwin
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Imaginary Invalid begins performances on Broadway September 25 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with a limited run through November 22
  • Tickets are now on sale for the production, adapted by and starring Tony winner Bill Irwin and directed by Tony nominee Brandon J. Dirden
  • The new Broadway staging brings Molière's classic comedy about a hypochondriac to the stage in a fresh adaptation

Tickets are now on sale for the new adaptation of Molière's The Imaginary Invalid, adapted by and starring Tony winner Bill Irwin. Directed by Tony nominee Brandon J. Dirden, performances will begin on September 25 at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with opening night slated for October 22. The limited engagement will run through November 22.

The comedy proves hypochondria never goes out of style—and that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind.

Get tickets to The Imaginary Invalid!

Related Shows

The Imaginary Invalid

from $81.86

Star Files

Brandon J. Dirden

Bill Irwin

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tickets Now on Sale for Aaron Sorkin’s A Few Good Men on Broadway
  2. Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Dates for 2026–2027 Season Productions
  3. & Juliet on Broadway Welcomes Corey Mach and Ben Jackson Walker This Summer
Back to Top