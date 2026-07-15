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Jurnee Smollett to Join Off-Broadway's The Whoopi Monologues

She replaces Kerry Washington in Whoopi Goldberg's series of monologues on August 4

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by Sophia Rubino • Jul 15, 2026
Jurnee Smollett
(Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

What to Know

  • Jurnee Smollett joins The Whoopi Monologues on August 4, replacing Kerry Washington
  • She joins a cast that features stars Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock
  • The Lincoln Center Theater production reimagines Whoopi Goldberg's landmark one-woman show reimagined for a new generation

Jurnee Smollett will join Lincoln Center Theater’s The Whoopi Monologues on August 4. She will succeed Kerry Washington, who will play her final performance at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on August 2. Directed by Whitney White and featuring a collection of monologues written by the EGOT-winning Whoopi Goldberg, The Whoopi Monologues officially opened off-Broadway on July 13.

Smollett’s stage work includes the Broadway revival of Horton Foote’s The Trip To Bountiful. On television, Smollett has starred in Smoke and Lovecraft Country, the latter earning her an Emmy nomination. Her film credits include The Order, The Burial and We Grown Now.

She will join two-time Tony winner Kara Young, Dominique Fishback, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Danielle Pinnock in the show. 

In 1984, then unknown monologist Goldberg premiered her one-woman show on Broadway, torching the rulebook of traditional solo performance in one of the most electrifying debuts of the era. Now, the trailblazing work returns, reimagined for a new generation led by a remarkable ensemble of five women bringing Goldberg’s unforgettable characters back to the stage.

Get tickets to The Whoopi Monologues!

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