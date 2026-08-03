China Anne McClain Makes Her Broadway Debut in The Great Gatsby Tonight

China Anne McClain makes her Broadway debut as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on August 3. She stars alongside Ryan McCartan, who returned to the role of Jay Gatsby on July 27.

McClain rose to fame as Chyna Parks in the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm. She has also appeared in Disney's Descendants film franchise, including Descendants 2, Descendants 3, Descendants: The Rise of Red and Descendants: Wicked World. Her additional television credits include Black Lightning and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

The Great Gatsby features Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway and Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker, with John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs and Dominique Kelley choreographs the production.

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