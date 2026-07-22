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Tickets Now on Sale for The Heart, Roundabout Theatre Company's New Off-Broadway Musical

Featuring music and lyrics by Anne and Ian Eisendrath of KPop Demon Hunters, the new musical begins performances October 8 at the Laura Pels Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 22, 2026
Paul Alexander Nolan in "The Heart" at La Jolla Playhouse
(Photo: Rich Soublet II)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Roundabout Theatre Company’s new off-Broadway musical The Heart, featuring a book by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Anne and Ian Eisendrath (KPop Demon Hunters)
  • Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore, performances begin October 8, with opening night on October 29 at the Laura Pels Theatre
  • Based on Maylis de Kerangal's novel Réparer les Vivants, The Heart follows two families and a medical team connected by a life-changing heart transplant over the course of 24 hours

Tickets are now on sale for Roundabout Theatre Company’s new off-Broadway musical, The Heart. Featuring a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby) and music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath (KPop Demon Hunters), The Heart is based on the 2014 novel Réparer les Vivants by Maylis de Kerangal.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift's Eras tour), performances begin on October 8 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Opening night is set for October 29.

The production had its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2025, featuring a cast that included Paul Alexander NolanHeidi Blickenstaff and Zachary Noah Piser. Cast and additional creative team for the Roundabout production will be announced at a later date.

In The Heart, a young surfer’s life is cut short, a stranger suddenly has a second chance, and the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more. 

Get tickets to The Heart!

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The Heart

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