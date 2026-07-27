A new seaman is coming on board Titanique on Broadway. For two weeks only beginning August 1, Russell Daniels will cover the role of Ruth Dewitt Bukater, having previously played the role off-Broadway. Emmy winner Jim Parsons, who is currently embodying the avian-encrusted menace, will return to the role on August 17. Additionally, Terrence Williams Jr. will make his Broadway debut as a vacation swing. Williams was also a part of Titanique’s off-Broadway engagement.

Daniels made his Broadway debut as a standby in Gutenberg! The Musical! and has appeared off-Broadway in Ginger Twinsies and The Imaginary Invalid. Beyond the ship of dreams, Williams has performed off-Broadway in the comedy Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie.

Titanique currently stars Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.

The high camp musical reimagines James Cameron’s classic love story through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Dion and her catalog of hits. Dion hijacks a Titanic museum tour and enchants the audience with a kooky-crazy take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters. The production is set to run through September 20 at the St. James Theatre.

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