Cast Set for the North American Tour of Operation Mincemeat

The complete cast for the North American tour of Operation Mincemeat is set. The tour, directed by Robert Hastie with choreography by Jenny Arnold, will launch on September 20 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Leading the company will be Mariah Copeland as Johnny Bevan and others, Katie Kleiger as Ewen Montague and others, Luke Antony Neville as Hester Leggatt and others, Erin Ramirez as Jean Leslie and others and Jake Bentley Young as Charles Cholmondeley and others.

Copeland’s screen credits include The Gilded Age and Big Mistakes. Kleiger was seen off-Broadway in Sleep No More and Ring Twice for Miranda. Neville was in the North American tour of Back to the Future and Titanique off-Broadway. Ramirez appeared in both the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton and on tour in SIX: The Musical and Les Misérables. Young made his Broadway debut in The Queen of Versailles. The cast will also feature Loren Stone, Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis and Cassie Austin as understudies.

Set in 1943, the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of World War II.

Written by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, Operation Mincemeat is currently playing on Broadway and in London’s West End. Following North America, the production will travel across Australia, New Zealand, China and Mexico, spanning four continents.

The production features set and costume design by Ben Stones, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Mike Walker, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell and music supervision by Joe Bunker.

Operation Mincemeat won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and was nominated for four Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical, winning one.