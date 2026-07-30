First Look: Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Mushnik’s has new petal pushers! Ethan Slater and Betsy Wolfe joined off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre on July 21, playing everyone’s favorite will-they-won’t-they couple, Seymour and Audrey. The darling duo join Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as the voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon. Be sure to check out the new production photos and full gallery below for more shots of the citizens of Skid Row!

Ethan Slater as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Betsy Wolfe as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Betsy Wolfe as Audrey and Ethan Slater as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

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