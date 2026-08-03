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Aliya Grace to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical North American Tour

The American Idol finalist will lead the 50-week national tour, launching October 3 in Rochester, New York

News
by Sophia Rubino • Aug 3, 2026
Aliya Grace
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop in the 50-week North American tour of BOOP! The Musical, launching October 3 in Rochester, New York
  • A finalist on ABC's American Idol Season 2, Grace previously appeared in regional productions of Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Charity and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical
  • BOOP! The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, with music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin

Boop-Oop-a-Doop! Aliya Grace will star as Betty Boop in the North American tour of BOOP! The Musical. The 50-week tour will launch on October 3 at the West Herr Auditorium in Rochester, New York. Additional tour stops and complete casting will be announced at a later date.

"From the moment Aliya walked into the room, she embodied everything we were looking for in Betty Boop,” said BOOP! The Musical's director and choreographer, Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. “She has extraordinary talent, infectious joy, incredible heart and the perfect blend of charm and charisma to bring the spirit of Betty Boop to a new generation. I can't wait for audiences across the country to fall in love with Aliya the way we did."

Grace’s regional credits include Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Charity and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical. She was a finalist on ABC's American Idol Season 2.

With music and arrangements by Grammy Award winner David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin, BOOP! The Musical follows Betty Boop, the character created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer. As Betty steps away from her black and white world for one colorful day in New York City, her adventure brings music, romance and a reminder that everyone is capable of amazing things.

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