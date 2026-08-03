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Julian Sewell Joins Off-Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as Show Extends Through October 11

The viral comedy creator succeeds Kevin McHale as William Barfée beginning August 18

News
by Sophia Rubino • Aug 3, 2026
Julian Sewell
(Photo: c/o Vivacity Media Group)

What to Know

  • Julian Sewell joins The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as William Barfée beginning August 18
  • The off-Broadway revival extends through October 11 at New World Stages
  • Alex Newell and Nina White are among the production's latest casting additions

Julian Sewell will make his off-Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as William Barfée, beginning performances on August 18 at New World Stages. Sewell succeeds Kevin McHale, who will play his final performance in the role on August 16. The production also announced a third and final extension through October 11.

Sewell has built a devoted following for his viral social media skits and series. He recently completed a U.S. tour with his solo show starring his original character, Paloma Diamond—Hollywood's most memorably snubbed Best Actress contender.

Spelling Bee currently stars Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney and Fernell Hogan covering Leaf Coneybear through August 10, during original cast member Justin Cooley’s leave of absence. As previously announced, Tony Award winner Alex Newell will join the cast as Rona Lisa Peretti on August 7 for four weeks only. Rogers concludes her run as Olive Ostrovsky on August 9, with Nina White beginning in the role on August 10.

Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

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