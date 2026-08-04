Russell Hornsby, Chanté Adams & More to Star in Off-Broadway Revival of Seven Guitars at LCT

The cast and creative team are complete for the upcoming off-Broadway production of Seven Guitars, directed Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony Award for appearing in the original production of the piece. The play will begin performances at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on November 5 with an official opening night set for November 23.

The cast includes Chanté Adams (Skeleton Crew) as Ruby, Jason Dirden (A Raisin in the Sun) as Canewell, Russell Hornsby (Fences) as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd (Liberation) as Vera, Michael Potts (The Piano Lesson) as Red Carter, Roslyn Ruff (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Louise and John Douglas Thompson (King Lear) as Hedley. Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore and Kevyn Morrow round out the cast as understudies.

The creative team includes choreographer Kenneth L. Roberson, scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Rui Rita, sound designer Justin Ellington and hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis. Junior Mack will compose original music for the revival.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson’s haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.