Todrick Hall's Midnight Announces Complete Off-Broadway Cast and Creative Team

Midnight, the off-Broadway musical written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall, has assembled its full cast and creative team. Performances will begin September 12 at the Daryl Roth Theatre with the official opening night set for September 27. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through November 8.

Joining Hall in the cast will be Jeremy Beloate (The Voice), Jimmy Brewer (Shucked), Kennedy Caughell (Hell’s Kitchen), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Sidney DuPont (Paradise Square), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Autumn Hurlbert (Tammy Faye), Kolbi Jordan (American Idol), Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days), Ciaran McCarthy (Kinky Boots) and Charlotte Odusanya (The Wiz).

Rounding out the cast are Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Kyla Bartholomeusz, Keely Beirne, Zachary Bigelow, Brandon Burks, Jaylon C. Crump, Abbey Friedmann, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Omar Madden, Brayden James Newby, JJ Niemann, Barnaby Reiter, Aveena Sawyer, Nissi Shalome, Bronwyn Tarboton, Jenni Thomasson, Matthew Varvar and Emily Yates.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theater, the show follows 12 interconnected lives—six Black characters and six white characters—whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Midnight features scenic design by Morgan Large, costume design by Beck Jones, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, sound design by Lawrence Schober and wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision, arrangements, co-orchestrations and music direction is by Laurence Stannard and co-original orchestrations are by Mark Crossland.