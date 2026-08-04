Saturday Night Live Favorite Bowen Yang to Make Broadway Debut in Oh, Mary!

I do think so, honey! Five-time Emmy Award nominee Bowen Yang will make his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this fall. Yang will join the company as Mary Todd Lincoln on September 15 for a limited 12-week engagement. As previously announced, Meg Stalter will play her final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln on September 12. Cole Escola's play, directed by Sam Pinkleton, also announced an extension through July 10, 2027.

“My friendship with Cole has brought me many places over the years: late-night pizzerias, cross-borough social-distance walks, a tough production of Les Misérables sung in Dutch,” said Yang in a statement. “But being part of their deranged and profound masterpiece Oh, Mary! is my favorite one by far. I will spend the rest of my life thanking them for the best Broadway debut a cis gay guy with limited singing ability could ask for.”

Yang was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for over seven years, which earned him his Emmy nominations. He co-hosts the podcast, Las Culturistas, and the podcast's award show, the Culture Awards. His other credits include the Wicked films, Fire Island, The Wedding Banquet, Dicks: The Musical, writing on the first season of Schmigadoon! and co-producing Titanique on Broadway.

Joining Yang in Oh, Mary! will be Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Teacher's Assistant.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!