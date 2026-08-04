Ben Davis Joins Broadway's Hadestown as Hades, Replacing Geno Segers

A new king of the Underworld has been crowned. Ben Davis will join the all-new principal cast of Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 1. Davis will perform alongside previously announced cast members Kayko as Orpheus, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes and Amber Iman as Persephone. This casting update follows an August 2 announcement from the producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers, who mutually agreed that Segers will no longer join the Broadway production as Hades.

A Tony Award honoree for Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème, Davis’ Broadway credits include the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Ragtime, Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Les Misérables. His screen credits include Law & Order: SVU, The Game, Kenneth Branagh’s The Magic Flute and Samuel Barber’s A Hand of Bridge.

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