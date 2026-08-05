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Lissa deGuzman Joins Broadway's Chicago as Velma Kelly

deGuzman takes over the iconic role on August 31

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by Sophia Rubino • Aug 5, 2026
Lissa deGuzman
(Photo: c/o Aperture Public Relations)

What to Know

  • Lissa deGuzman joins Broadway's Chicago as Velma Kelly on August 31, succeeding Sophie Carmen-Jones
  • The Broadway veteran previously appeared in Wicked, Aladdin and King Kong
  • The Tony-winning revival of Chicago continues at the Ambassador Theatre

Broadway's Chicago welcomes Lissa deGuzman to the Ambassador Theatre as Velma Kelly on August 31. She succeeds Sophie Carmen-Jones in the role.

deGuzman made her Broadway debut in King Kong, and previously appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin. She also performed in the national touring companies of both Wicked and Aladdin.

The current cast of Chicago features Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart (with South Korean pop star Ivy taking over the role on August 17), Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Mark Ballas as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Eddie Cooper as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

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