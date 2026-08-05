Don't Wait Until Midnight: Tickets Are Now on Sale for Todrick Hall's New Musical

Tickets are now on sale for Todrick Hall’s new off-Broadway musical, Midnight. Directed, choreographed by and starring Hall, performances will begin on September 12 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with opening night slated for September 27. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through November 8.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theater, the show follows 12 interconnected lives—six Black characters and six white characters—whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Starring in the production alongside Hall are Jeremy Beloate, Jimmy Brewer, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Sidney DuPont, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Sarah Lynn Marion, Ciaran McCarthy and Charlotte Odusanya.

​​Midnight features scenic design by Morgan Large, costume design by Beck Jones, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, sound design by Lawrence Schober and wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision, arrangements, co-orchestrations and music direction is by Laurence Stannard and co-original orchestrations are by Mark Crossland.

Get tickets to Midnight!