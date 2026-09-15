Ilario Grant to Play the King of Pop in MJ on Broadway Tonight

Ilario Grant will don the famous white glove in MJ on Broadway beginning on September 15. The actor made his Broadway debut as a standby in the musical celebration of the music of Michael Jackson. Grant succeeds Matte Martinez, who played his final performance as the King of Pop on August 30.

Grant previously starred as MJ in the Australian touring production of MJ. His screen credits include Praise This and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living. He is also an R&B artist and a former member of the group Afterhours.

The Broadway cast of MJ features Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Jackson Robert Vann as Little Michael, Blake Channing Taylor as Little Marlon, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Matthew Frederick Harris as Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson, Rebecca Faulkenberry as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Nick/Berry Gordy and Joey Sorge as Dave with Lloyd A. Boyd III, Kellie Drobnick, John Edwards, Aydin Eyikan, Josh Jordan, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom and Brion Marquis Watson rounding out the ensemble.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards.

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